Highlanders encouraged to sponsor a light in aid of Highland Hospice campaign

Highlanders are being encouraged to light up Inverness for a 25th year in memory of a loved one this festive season.

People are being asked to sponsor a light on one of Highland Hospice’s Christmas trees in dedication of a loved one or a friend and in support of the charity.

The initiative has been run by the organisation for more than 25 years in an effort to raise awareness and funds for the charity.

The launch of the initiative follows a difficult year for them after they lost out on about £1 million in funds due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A tree will now be put up outside the Highland Hospice inpatient unit at Ness House, located on the banks of the River Ness for Hospice staff, patients and visitors.

It follows a generous donation from Black Isle Christmas Trees and Tulloch Homes.

To mark the occasion, an online service will be held on the charity’s social media page from 6pm on December 1.

Andrew Leaver, head of fundraising and development, thanked the community for their support.

He said: “Generally, we would gather round the tree to switch on the lights, celebrate those we love and support the hospice but of course this year is different.

“None of this would be possible without the support of local businesses and we are hugely grateful to everyone who has supplied or helped erect our trees.

Together we can light up the Highlands.”

In support of the campaign, Eastgate Centre is to host two trees for the hospice.

Falcon square will act as a beacon of light for the campaign, as Aigas Community Forest will donate the tree for a second year running.

James Paterson Haulage is transporting the tree and base, whilst WGC Scotland will be there to put it up on the square.

The tree will be standing proud of place from Thursday onwards.

Meanwhile, the Innes family at IBI have sponsored a tree in loving memory of Linda Chisholm, which will be located inside the centre, next to the hospice cafe and santa’s magical grotto, displaying the dedications by hospice light sponsors.

Jackie Cuddy, centre manager added: “This is a true example of partnership with so many local companies coming together to support Highland Hospice in the true spirit of Christmas.”