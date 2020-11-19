Driver cut free from car following serious crash at Highland industrial estate

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Firefighters have freed a person from a car following a serious three-vehicle crash in the Highlands.

The incident happened at the Inverbreakie Industrial Estate shortly after 8am and

A spokeswoman said: “Fire crews responded to a road traffic collision at the Inverbreakie Industrial Estate, near Invergordon, at 8.07am.

“Hydraulic cutting gear was used to stabilise the vehicle and safely remove a person from the car.”

A police spokeswoman confirmed the road at the industrial estate is closed in both directions.

She said: “We received reports of a three-vehicle crash at the Inverbreakie Industrial Estate, near its junction with the A9 at 8am this morning.

“The road is currently closed in both directions.”