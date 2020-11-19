Driver, 25, hurt in three-car crash on Highland road being treated for ‘potentially life-threatening’ injuries

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 25-year-old man is being treated for potentially life-threatening injuries following a three-car crash near Invergordon this morning.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision, which happened on Academy Road between the Tomich junction with the A9 and Inverbreakie Industrial Estate around 7.55am.

Two black Vauxhall Astra cars and a grey Audi Q5 were involved, all of which were being driven south towards Invergordon.

The 25-year-old male driver of one of the Vauxhall cars was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment to potentially life-threatening injuries.

Neither the 20-year-old male driver of the other Astra nor the 55-year-old man driving the Audi were injured.

Sergeant Angus Macleod, of the road policing unit in Dingwall, said: “We are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances which led to this crash and would urge anyone with information to come forward.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have seen the vehicles involved beforehand. Anyone who was on the road around that time and may have dashcam footage is asked to review it and pass on anything of note to us.”

The road was closed for around 12 hours to allow for investigations, reopening at 8pm.

Firefighters were also called to the scene to free a person from one car.

A spokeswoman added: “Fire crews responded to a road traffic collision at the Inverbreakie Industrial Estate, near Invergordon, at 8.07am.

“Hydraulic cutting gear was used to stabilise the vehicle and safely remove a person from the car.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 528 of Thursday, November 19.