Woman, 56, killed in one-vehicle crash in the Highlands

A woman has died following a one-vehicle crash in the Highlands.

The 56-year-old was travelling in a Toyota RAV4 along the C1016 between Alness and Achandunie, when the collision happened north of Millcraig Road.

Emergency services were called at 12.40am. Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

Sergeant Kate Park from the road policing unit said: “We are working to establish the exact time that this road crash took place. I am urging anyone who was driving on this road between 10.30pm on Saturday evening, and 12.40am on Sunday morning who witnessed this take place, or who has information that may assist our continuing inquiry to contact us through 101.”

The road was closed overnight while emergency services dealt with the incident and carried out inquiries.

A fire crew also attended to help with lighting the scene.