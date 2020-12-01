Tilda Swinton supports Chas festive appeal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Oscar-winning actress Tilda Swinton’s latest role has her leading an all-star cast supporting the Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (Chas) Christmas 2020 campaign.

The A-list film star, who lives in Nairn, said it was “truly her pleasure” to back the biggest festive fundraising appeal for the charity.

Others backing the campaign include Texas singer Sharleen Spiteri and members of the River City cast.

Ms Swinton, who has starred in blockbusters including the Chronicles of Narnia films and Avengers: Endgame, thanked Chas for the work it does supporting children with life-shortening conditions.

Posing with her pet spaniel, Louis, she said: “Here is Louis and me sending everyone at Chas an enormous cloud of kisses and cuddles. With our love, support and thanks for all you do. I look forward to the time when we can come and deliver our hugs and kisses in person.”

This year’s Chas Christmas campaign features a TV advert showing the grief families face when their children die young. Recent research shows there are more than 16,700 babies, children and young people in Scotland living with a life-shortening condition.

Iain McAndrew, director of fundraising and communications at CHAS, said: “The pandemic has seen our income decrease, with so many of our traditional fundraising activities cancelled, whilst the need for our services is increasing.

“That is why, this Christmas, we are calling on everyone who can to donate, if they can, to help keep the joy alive for Scotland’s most vulnerable children and their families.

“We are thrilled Tilda has said she would like to visit CHAS and look forward to welcoming her to our hospices one day where she can meet our children, families and staff in person and see the work we do first-hand.”

