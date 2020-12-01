Saturday, December 5th 2020 Show Links
News / Highlands

Lochaber carer’s life transformed as she reignites her passion for art

by Michelle Henderson
December 1, 2020, 7:33 am Updated: December 1, 2020, 7:49 pm
© Supplied by Connecting CarersParental carer Christine Muir has had her life changed after reigniting her love for art.
Parental carer Christine Muir has had her life changed after reigniting her love for art.

A Lochaber carer has had her love for art reignited as she dedicates her time during lockdown to embrace her creative side.

Christine Muir from Fort William had not picked up a paint brush since her high school days, dedicating her life to caring for her housebound daughter Shauni.

The 27-year-old, who has lived with mental health issues for 12 years hasn’t left the house for more than found years.

After receiving a creativity in care pack by Highland-wide charity Connecting Carers, her life has been transformed.

© Supplied by Connecting Carers
Muir reignited her love for art after receiving a creative in care pack by Connecting Carers.

She said: “My Carer Link Worker Lisa (MacGillivray) told me about the packs and so I asked her to send me one. I got it at the end of June and with lockdown and just looking for things to do I started painting wee stones.

“I’d put a cat on, or a ladybird, at first just for the grandkids. Then I thought, ‘crikey, I’ve not done drawing since I left school at 16’, so I just put pencil to paper and started drawing giraffes and elephants and other animals.

“It’s had a good impact, it’s been great, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it. I forgot how much I liked it.

Ms Muir says rekindling her artistic passion has helped with her caring role, which has been made so much harder by lockdown.

The 50-year-old said: “It helps me with my caring role too. It’s a distraction. Even when I’m not doing the actual painting of furniture, I’m thinking what else I can do, or what colour will go with this. It’s taking my mind off things, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it.

“I know lockdown’s been hard, but if it wasn’t for that I might not have got back into art. There’s only so much cleaning and decorating you can do.”