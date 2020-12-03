Trad stars create cookbook for Eilidh’s Trust

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Some of the biggest names in Scotland’s traditional music scene have come together to produce a “lockdown cookbook” for a worthy cause.

The Eilidh Macleod Memorial Trust will benefit from funds raised by the “Trad Music Lockdown Cookbook”, a collection of favourite recipes from the stars.

Eilidh, from Barra, was only 14 when she was killed in the Manchester Arena bombing in May 2017.

She was a huge music fan and played the pipes in her local pipe band. The Trust honours her memory by supporting music education for children and young people.

Artists contributing to the lockdown cookbook include Skerryvore, Tide Lines, The Vatersay Boys and Manran.

With recipes from dozens of world class performers, covering “the pre-show”, “the support act”, “the headliner”, “the encore” and “the after party”, readers are being treated to a fine dining experience and plenty of craic.

Project organiser Donald Macleod from Stornoway, said: “This year has proven incredibly challenging for musicians and for charities and I am so grateful that they have come together for this cause, which hopefully hits the right note.

“Eilidh was an incredibly talented individual and I would urge everyone who is able to dig deep to raise funds for the Trust established in her name, which supports music education for children and young people.”

The book, which has already sold 500 copies, is available via its Facebook page or by contacting donniemaroot@hotmail.co.uk.