Dozens of jobs could go as Argyll and Bute Council faces £6m black hole next year

Argyll and Bute Council is poised to cut dozens of jobs as it battles a £6 million budget gap next year.

The authority is considering making savings by working digitally and looking at amenity, leisure, fleet and transport services. These proposals include the loss of 35 jobs.

A review of school and public transport is currently being carried out by external consultants, which may generate further savings.

Reports that will be considered at Thursday’s policy and resources committee meeting set out options for cutting costs, making savings and raising income.

Councillor Gary Mulvaney, policy lead for financial services, said: “With mainland and island communities, Argyll and Bute needs more from its council than many other areas, such as ferry and air services.

“And with local communities spread across islands and Scotland’s second largest council area, it can be more expensive to deliver services here than elsewhere.

“Our priority is always to do what we can to protect services. We are looking for ways in which to raise income. We are changing how we work to cut costs and help make services sustainable.

“Just now though, we need to identify savings options we hope we don’t have to take, so that we are prepared to bridge another funding gap.

“So much will depend on how much Scottish Government funding Argyll and Bute gets. We expect to find this out in late January.”

Anyone with views is welcome to send comments to the council online before the budget is set next February.