Man taken to hospital after collision on Highland road

by Cheryl Livingstone
December 5, 2020, 3:12 pm Updated: December 5, 2020, 3:21 pm
A man has been taken to hospital following a crash on a Highland road.

Police were called at 1pm and headed to the scene on the A99 Burrigill Road near Lybster.

Fire crews from Wick and Dunbeath also attended and a spokesman for the service said they made the vehicle safe.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 1pm on Saturday, December 5, police received a report of a road crash involving one vehicle on the A99 Burrigill Road near Lybster.

“Emergency services attended and a man has been taken to hospital.  Inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the crash.”

She added the road remains closed.

