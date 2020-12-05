A man has been taken to hospital following a crash on a Highland road.
Police were called at 1pm and headed to the scene on the A99 Burrigill Road near Lybster.
Fire crews from Wick and Dunbeath also attended and a spokesman for the service said they made the vehicle safe.
A police spokeswoman said: “Around 1pm on Saturday, December 5, police received a report of a road crash involving one vehicle on the A99 Burrigill Road near Lybster.
“Emergency services attended and a man has been taken to hospital. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the crash.”
She added the road remains closed.
❗️NEW⌚️15:02#A99 ❌CLOSED❌#A99 Lybster
all lanes closed in both directions due to RTC#drivesafe @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/XVZm6NhEXA
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 5, 2020
