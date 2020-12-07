Pleas for safety improvements on far north route after 61-year-old dies in crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Calls have been made for a safety review at an accident blackspot in Caithness after a fatal crash at the weekend.

Police are appealing for information from anyone who saw the accident near Lybster, which only involved the car being driven by the 61-year-old who died.

It happened at about 1pm on Saturday on the A99 at Burrigill between Wick and Latheron.

It is the second death on the A99 in Caithness in three months and last night a local councillor called for a review of accidents on the road to improve safety.

Saturday’s crash involved a silver Ford Mondeo estate car. Police, ambulance and two fire crews from Dunbeath and Wick attended at the scene.

The driver was taken to Caithness General Hospital in Wick but later died from his injures. He had not been identified by police last night.

The road was closed for around five-and-a-half hours while officers carried out a collision investigation.

People in the area were shocked at the tragedy, many taking to social media to post messages of sympathy to the victim’s family.

Local councillor Raymond Bremner said: “It’s a real tragedy that someone has lost their life as a result of the accident.

“I know that police are appealing for witnesses and I hope that someone has information that would explain what happened.

“My thoughts are with the families and friends of the man involved, especially at this time of the year.”

He added: “I’m aware of a number of accidents on the stretch of road between Latheron and Wick.

“I think it would be beneficial to have a review of the reasons for the accidents to see if there is something that can be done to reduce the number of accidents and increase road user safety.”

Another councillor, Willie MacKay, said: “I am very saddened to hear about this loss of life. I’m sure all our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this time.”

Sgt Angus MacLeod, from the Highlands and Islands road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the deceased’s family and friends at this time.

“We are appealing for any other road users who may have been in the area at the time and either saw the incident take place, or saw the silver Ford Mondeo prior to the crash, to please come forward.

“I would also ask if anyone has any dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation that they come forward and speak to officers.”

Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 1516 of Saturday December 5.

In September, a 32-year-old man died following an accident on the A99 at Freswick Bridge in which a woman and two other children were injured.

Garry Aikman died in Caithness General Hospital and a 26-year-old woman and a three-month-old baby girl were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A three-year-old girl and two boys, aged six and eight, were also admitted for treatment with minor injuries.

A farmer later told how he pulled two children from the wreckage of the car.