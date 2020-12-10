Man in court following alleged robbery at Oban pub

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A man has appeared in court following an alleged assault and robbery at an Oban pub.

Police were called to the Lorne Bar in Stevenson Street on Wednesday lunchtime. A man was arrested shortly afterwards.

Donald MacGillivray who’s address was given as the Oban area, appeared in private at Dumbarton Sheriff Court yesterday.

The 49-year-old was charged with two counts of assault, robbery and having an offensive weapon.

MacGillivray made no plea or declaration. He was committed for further examination and remanded in custody

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office said his next appearance would be within eight days.

The Lorne remained closed for the rest of the day on Wednesday but re-opened today.

Part owner Debbie Sheppard posted on the pub’s Facebook page to thank the staff involved and the customers who were having lunch when the alleged incident took place.