Virtual Christmas festival launches for Bella fans next weekend

Belladrum fans will be able to enjoy a seasonal festival in their living rooms next weekend.

‘A Very Bella Christmas’ is a three-day virtual event launched in the wake of the Tartan Heart’s successful online summer event.

It will run from Friday December 18 to Sunday 20, and promises to capture the true spirit of Belladrum with a sprinkle of Christmas magic, including live music, storytelling, magic, family shows, a quiz and a Gaelic panto.

Event producer Dougie Brown says he’s been feeling the pain with his own two youngsters who will miss out on traditional Christmas highlights like the lights switch-on and the panto this year.

“It’s nice to do something positive,” he said.

“We are delighted to be bringing some festive cheer to our wonderful Bella audience this winter with the support of Event Scotland.

“2020 has been an extremely difficult and challenging year for the whole world and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to Bella next summer and creating more magical memories together.”

All the events are free, but donations are invited for Friday’s Party @ Your Place event in association with Highland Hospice.

It’s a virtual Christmas party for offices, families and friends, with live music from Dark Horse and hosted by Miss Scarlet Diamonte.

Other highlights across the weekend include Torridon, Project Smok, Calum & Sean from Ho-rRo, Balla carol singers, and a live Bella Bar singalong with Andy Duncan.

A festive fun family pack will be available to download from Bella’s sites from Monday.