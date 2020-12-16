Plans lodged to demolish and replace convenience store in Muir of Ord

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Plans have been lodged to redevelop a small convenience store at the heart of a Highland village.

Co-op Food currently have a store in the Muir of Ord area.

The existing two-storey property is on Great North Road but “the nature of the building means it is no longer suitable for a modern retail offer and experience”.

Co-op officials say the dated premises are inefficient internally and fail to provide adequate space for staff and both able and disabled customers.

Developers Dickie Moore have now applied for full planning approval from Highland Council to demolish the existing premises and provide a new retail unit with associated parking.

Plans include relocating the existing store on the site to provide an improved modern facility and a more efficient layout.

In their design statement, the developers said: “The existing buildings are bespoke and have been amended and adapted over the years to work as a convenience store.

“These are now beyond further improvement, are inefficient and unsuitable for community expectations. As such, complete redevelopment of the existing site is required.

“Overall the proposal will make a positive contribution to the existing local convenience offer for Muir of Ord.

“The application seeks to address what is generally viewed as an inefficient and unfit building at present, replacing it with a new convenience food store providing a modern and efficient food offer.”

© Supplied by Dickie Moore Ltd

Planners behind the scheme confirmed the ground works for the store will be conducted while the existing store remains open.

Parking facilities on the site will also be increased from 12 spaces up to 15.