New Covid-19 test centre opens in Oban

A new walk-through COvid-19 test centre has opened in Oban.

The centre at Mossfield car park is easily accessible for people without a car. It is part of the largest network of diagnostic testing facilities created in British history.

In Scotland, this comprises of six drive through sites, 22 walk-through sites, 21 mobile units, plus the Glasgow Lighthouse Lab which is working round the clock to process samples.

The UK Government is providing all Covid-19 testing outside of the NHS.

People should only book at test if they have coronavirus symptoms, which include a high temperature, a new and continuous cough, or a loss or change to their sense of smell or taste.

Health Minister Lord Bethell said: “To respond to the coronavirus, we have built a major testing and tracing system from scratch. We are constantly working to expand and improve it with new technologies and innovations so everyone with symptoms can get a test.

“New walk-in sites like this one makes it even easier to get a test no matter where you live. If you have symptoms of coronavirus, I urge you to book a test today and follow the advice of NHS Test and Protect if you are contacted to protect others and stop the spread of the virus.”

Baroness Dido Harding, interim executive chairwoman of the National Institute for Health Protection, added: “Walk through sites offer communities better access to coronavirus testing, so everyone with symptoms can get a test.

“This new site is part of our ongoing work to expand our testing network across the UK which now has the capacity to process more than 500,000 tests a day. We will continue to expand capacity to improve test turnaround times and push forward testing innovations to make sure anyone who needs a test can get one.

“Please book a test if you have coronavirus symptoms: a new continuous cough, a high temperature and a loss or change in sense of smell or taste, and follow the advice of NHS Test and Protect if you are contacted.”

Tests at the Covid-19 test centre in Oban or at any other site must be booked in advance at: www.nhsinform.scot/test-and-protect or by calling 0800 028 2816.

Simon Venn, Mitie chief government and strategy officer, said: “Our priority during the pandemic is to support the nation’s efforts to fight Covid-19 and help keep the country running.

“Testing is a critical part of the UK’s strategy to combat coronavirus and we’re proud to support the UK Government with this vital task. A big thank you to all the NHS staff, Mitie employees and other frontline heroes in Oban, who are working tirelessly to keep us all safe.”