Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A dozen cases of Covid-19 have been linked to a Dingwall pub that closed voluntarily earlier this week.

The Mallard shut its doors on Tuesday when NHS Highland confirmed a customer who was in the bar on Friday had tested positive for coronavirus.

Today health officials confirmed 12 cases had been connected to the cluster while warning they expect the total to increase in the coming days.

Given the high number of cases connected with the outbreak the NHS has advised all customers who were in the bar on Friday, December 18 to get a test – even if they are not showing symptoms.

A social media post from the bar has stressed they do daily deep cleans and that no members of staff showed any symptoms of Covid-19 before Friday.

NHS Highland has asked customers who visited the Mallard to remain vigilant for Covid-19 symptoms, including a continuous cough, a fever or a loss or change in senses of taste or smell.

A spokesman said: “NHS Highland is aware of an outbreak of Covid-19 linked to the Mallard pub in Dingwall.

“At present, we are aware of 12 cases that are linked to the premises but we would expect this to increase.

“NHS Highland’s health protection team is carrying out contact tracing and investigations are ongoing in conjunction with Highland Council’s environmental health team. The pub closed voluntarily on December 22 and a deep clean was undertaken.

“Additionally, whilst we would not normally advise testing of people without symptoms, given the high number of cases linked to the outbreak, we would advise all customers who visited the pub on December 18 to get a test for Covid-19 in addition to remaining vigilant for symptoms.

“If symptoms were to develop at a later point, you should seek a further test.”