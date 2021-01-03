TV and two Playstation controllers among valuable items stolen from Invergordon home in New Year raid

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A TV and two Playstation controllers were stolen from a home in Invergordon which was broken into between Hogmanay and New Year.

The property on Kilmuir Place was broken into some time between 9.30pm on Thursday and 8.55am on Friday.

Various valuable items were taken, including a 43 inch Sharp TV and two PlayStation controllers, one black and the other one camouflaged.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident left the Invergordon homeowners “shaken and distressed.”

DC Agnieszka Paluch of Alness Police Station said: “Housebreakings in this area are rare and this has understandably left the homeowners shaken and distressed.

“Inquiries are progressing and I would urge anyone who was in the area of Kilmuir Place on Thursday night and saw anything unusual or suspicious to contact police immediately.

“Although the property was secure, I would take this opportunity to remind homeowners to review their security- make sure you keep your doors and windows locked at all times.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 2251 of 1 January, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.