Highland Council winter road condition report for Wednesday January 13

Highland Council has issued a report on the conditions on Highland roads this morning.

The information provided is a summary of reports from operational staff and is intended to give a general indication of typical conditions in each area at a point in time.

It is not intended to imply that any individual route is entirely snow and ice free and drivers must be aware that conditions can change rapidly and make their own assessment of conditions for travelling.

Lochaber

Posted at 08:39. No problems reported overnight, some icy patches, treatment on other routes being carried out.

Skye and Raasay

Posted at 08:31. No problems reported on the primary routes. Some icy patches on the secondary and other routes. Routes being treated in priority order.

Ross & Cromarty East.

Posted at 08:30. All routes being checked and treated this morning. Main routes with odd icy patches and light sparkle. Secondary routes and others still reporting frozen snow and heavy frost. All being treated with grit and addressing water run off where necessary.

Caithness

Posted at 08:19. East coast routes just slight sparkle on them, inland routes black ice and sparkling roads. All routes being treated by priority. No issues reported.

Inverness

Posted at 08:17. Frozen snow and ice on roads this morning, treating all routes and footpaths according to policy.

Sutherland

Posted at 08:15. Damp roads with icy stretches, remains of frozen slush and snow on higher routes. All routes currently being treated. No known problems.

Nairn

Posted at 06:35. Damp roads with icy patches and frozen snow – roads being treated as necessary

Badenoch and Strathspey

Posted at 07:04. Widespread frost and ice, roads being treated as necessary.

Maps of the council’s gritting routes by priority and policy are available online.

The UK Met Office currently has a yellow warning for snow and ice across large parts of the Highlands for today and tomorrow. Find out more about warnings and advice here