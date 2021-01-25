Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Projects designed to enhance communities across Skye have received a combined £56,000 in funding.

Members of Highland Council’s Isle of Skye and Raasay committee have allocated the sum, given to the local authority through the Scottish Government’s town centre fund, to three schemes.

Under the arrangement, all projects must be started by the end of March with the cash spent by the end of September.

© Sandy McCook/ DCT Media

Broadford and Strath Community Company has been given £28,052 to supplement their previous funding of £99,483 to build some new public toilets.

Meanwhile, £9,000 has been handed to Portree and Braes Community Trust for the purchase and installation of three new stainless steel noticeboards to be erected in a car park advertising local businesses.

The Portree Community Centre’s small hall and disabled toilet will be refurbished at a cost of £19,052 – with a view to rent out the room as a business unit and for community, private and business events.

“Delight” for communities

Councillor John Gordon was “delighted” with the two communities benefiting from the funding.

He said: “We previously agreed in November last year at the meeting of the Isle of Skye and Raasay committee to provisionally award the allocation equally between Broadford and Strath Community Company, and Portree and Braes Community Trust.

“I am delighted now along with my colleagues to approve these three town centre funded projects for Broadford and Portree, which will be a much-needed boost to both communities, providing local construction activity and work in the area.”