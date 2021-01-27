Etape Loch Ness cycle event postponed until late summer due to Covid-19

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A popular cycling event which attracts thousands of people to Loch Ness has been postponed.

Organisers of Etape Loch Ness made the announcement to reschedule the April event until August due to the current pandemic.

Every year, cyclists are encouraged to register for charity places alongside elite racers on the 66-mile route.

Event director Malcolm Sutherland said: “We have been monitoring the situation very closely over the last few weeks and following consultation with government agencies, local authorities and emergency services, it is clear that due to the current Covid-19 situation and the ongoing level of restrictions in the UK, an event of this size cannot go ahead in April.

“We are very saddened to have to postpone the event again and we are extremely grateful for the ongoing support from our stakeholders, event partners and our local community.

“The health, safety and welfare of our participants, volunteers, staff, stakeholders and the local community is at the heart of everything we do and will always remain our priority. Our team is working very hard behind the scenes on planning for the August event.”

Everyone with a place in the 2021 event will have their entry automatically transferred to the rescheduled date on August 22.

Mr Sutherland added: “We know this will be disappointing news and from all of us at the Etape Loch Ness team, we want to thank you for your patience and support over the last year.

“Above all, we hope you and your loved ones are keeping safe and well.”