News / Highlands

Witness appeal after motorist completes ‘very dangerous overtake’ on Highland road

by Cheryl Livingstone
January 28, 2021, 9:41 am
Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorist completed a “very dangerous overtake” and narrowly avoided a collision.

The incident happened on the B862 Inverness to Dores road near Borlum Farm, Scaniport, on January 14 at 4.30pm.

Officers said it involved a small dark car.

They are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage to contact police on 101.

Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Thursday, January 28, 2021

