Witness appeal after motorist completes ‘very dangerous overtake’ on Highland road

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorist completed a “very dangerous overtake” and narrowly avoided a collision.
The incident happened on the B862 Inverness to Dores road near Borlum Farm, Scaniport, on January 14 at 4.30pm.
Officers said it involved a small dark car.
They are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage to contact police on 101.
WITNESS APPEAL – B862, SCANIPORT – DANGEROUS DRIVING Police are appealing for witnesses (including anyone with dash…
Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Thursday, January 28, 2021
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe