A woman’s body has been found on a Highland beach.

Members of the public contacted police after finding her near Fortrose and Rosemarkie Golf Club at 8.30am.

Detective Sergeant Bryan Ronald of CID in Inverness said : “Inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances surrounding the death, which is being treated as unexplained at this time.

“The woman remains unidentified and is described as being late teens to early 30s and was wearing black ‘Gap’ trousers.

“I would appeal to anyone who has not had contact with a family member or friend and are growing concerned regarding their whereabouts to contact police on 101.”