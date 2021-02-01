Multi-agency search stood down after missing Aviemore man is found

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Concerns were growing for Greig Allan after he disappeared from his home in Aviemore earlier today.

Police have confirmed the 49-year-old has been traced “safe and well” after he was reported missing from the Highland village around 9am this morning.

It is understood he made his way to Costa Coffee and Aldi around 10.10am.

Coastguard crews assisted police with their search, being stood down as soon as Mr Allan was traced.

A spokesman said: “We were called to aid police and their searches for a missing man around 3.10pm.

“Crews were stood down after the gentleman was found at around 5.30pm.”

We are pleased to confirm that Greig Allan who was reported missing from Aviemore has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal. Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Monday, February 1, 2021

A police spokesman said: “Greig Allan, who was missing from Aviemore, has now been traced safe and well.”