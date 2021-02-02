Wednesday, February 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Coronavirus outbreak at Highland care home increases to 56 as new cases detected

by Gregor Aiken
February 2, 2021, 3:45 pm Updated: February 2, 2021, 4:08 pm
© PRESS AND JOURNALMeallmore Lodge care home
Meallmore Lodge care home

A total of 56 coronavirus cases have been confirmed at Meallmore Lodge care home.

It is understood 27 residents at the home, just south of Inverness, have tested positive with 29 members of staff also contracting the disease.

This brings the latest number of people infected with the virus at the home to 56 after an initial report of an outbreak occurred on Thursday, with 35 people affected.

An NHS spokesman said: “There are 27 positive residents and 29 positive staff in Meallmore Lodge.”

The condition of those now isolating is not known.

More from the Press and Journal