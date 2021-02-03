Man taken to hospital following lorry crash on Highland road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been taken to hospital after his lorry crashed on the A835 near Garve.

A section of the Inverness to Ullapool road has been closed after emergency services were called at 12.15pm.

A man has been taken to Raigmore Hospital. The severity of his injuries are not known at this time.

The road was fully closed at Loch Droma but one lane has now reopened.

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area if possible and use a diversion.

❗NEW ⌚13.04#A835 ⛔CLOSED⛔ The #A835 is CLOSED in both directions at Garve due to a serious RTC Emergency services are on scene Updates as we get them#UseAltRoute #PlanAhead #DriveSafe @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/wh22c6JBhF — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 3, 2021

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a crash involving a lorry on the A835 at Loch Droma around 12.15pm on Wednesday, 3 February, 2021.

“A man has been taken to Raigmore Hospital. One lane of the road has been opened.”

A fire spokeswoman said: “We were called out to the incident at 12.20pm to assist the ambulance service with the casaulty.

“We used a tool bump and one appliance remains on-scene helping make the scene safe.

“Bear Scotland are on their way to help with the fuel spill.”