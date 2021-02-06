Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police say they are not targeting people travelling between Moray and the Highlands, despite claims to the contrary surfacing online.

Officers in the north of Scotland have re-iterated an earlier message that they are not establishing checkpoints or road blocks simply to enforce travel restrictions during the latest lockdown.

Messages circulated widely on social media claimed people were being stopped by police and fined for travelling between Nairn and Forres to go to the supermarket.

The towns are 10 miles apart but Nairn is in the Highland Council area while Forres is in Moray.

© DCT Media

Responding to the claims, a police spokesman said: “Local officers have confirmed that there has been no police activity targeting motorists travelling between the Moray and Highland council boundaries.

“There has also been no fixed penalty notices issued in this matter.”

According to Scottish Government guidance, shoppers can travel outwith their local authority to pick up essential messages – although they are encouraged to stay as close to home as possible.

‘Common sense’ approach

Last month, officers were spotted carrying out checks in Westhill, which sits in Aberdeenshire just outside the Aberdeen City Council boundary.

It prompted reports online that drivers were being quizzed about their purpose for travelling – and some claimed they had been fined for going to a supermarket outside the city boundary.

Police Scotland’s Chief Constable Iain Livingstone has repeatedly said his officers will take a “common sense” approach and be working on educating people about the rules rather than actively carrying out Covid-19 travel checks.

© Police Scotland

After concerns about Westhill were raised on January 13, Inspector Neil Morrison – from the road policing unit – said community patrols had been increased to explain regulations and “encourage people to do the right thing”.

He said: “Our approach throughout the pandemic has not changed. Police Scotland officers will continue to support people to follow the regulations and encourage them to take personal responsibility.

“People should not leave their homes unless for essential purposes. The best way to stay safe is to stay at home.

“Where officers encounter wilful breaches, they will act decisively to enforce the law.”

Government guidance

The government guidance states that shopping is an essential reason to leave your home and you can visit another local authority if you have to.

However, it adds: “The law lists a range of examples of reasons for which both leaving your home and travel is permitted. Travel for essential shopping, including essential shopping for a vulnerable person.

“However, you should use online shopping or shops, banks and other services wherever you can and within your local authority if possible.”

As of January 15, the Scottish Government’s Stay at Home message was tweaked to stipulate that people cannot leave their home for an essential purpose and then go on to do non-essential business or errands.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the change would help “provide legal clarity to facilitate any necessary enforcement”.