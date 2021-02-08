Police warning after drivers ignore road closure signs in Highlands

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are emphasising the dangers of driving on closed roads after a number of motorists were reported ignoring closure signs.

A number of roads remain shut in the Sutherland area following adverse weather conditions.

Currently the A897, Kinbrace to Melvich road and the A836, Lairg to Tongue road are affected because of drifting snow.

Work by the Highland Council continues in order to clear the routes.

A police statement said: “We would like to emphasise that if roads are closed, this must not be ignored.

“Driving along closed roads can be potentially dangerous for the vehicle occupants and result in emergency service attending.

“If you do have to go out, keep up to date with road closures/weather conditions and stay safe.”

Snow gates

Snow gates across the north and north-east are also shut due to the lying snow including the A93, Braemar to Glenshee road and the B974, Banchory to Fettercairn road, which is often among the first to close.

Team members along with one of the Kassbohrers out assisting SSE today getting to hill sites and power lines in the Upper Deeside area, Posted by Braemar Mountain Rescue on Monday, February 8, 2021

Gritters and snow ploughs are out in force across the region, with more showers expected throughout the afternoon.