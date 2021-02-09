Candidates confirmed for Aird and Loch Ness by-election

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Six candidates are standing for election to become a Highland councillor for the Aird and Loch Ness ward (Ward 12).

The candidates are:

BERKENHEGER, Gavin – Scottish Conservative and Unionist

FRASER, David – Independent

MACKINTOSH, Ryan – Scottish Green Party

MOORE, Bill – Scottish Labour Party

ROBERTSON, Martin – Scottish Liberal Democrats

SHANKS, Gordon – Scottish National Party (SNP)

The Notice of Poll along with statements of the candidates nominated are available now from the Council’s website

Voting will take place between 7.00am and 10.00pm on Thursday March 11.

The Electoral Registration team are mailing out letters to everyone eligible to take part to provide full details on what voters need to know ahead of polling day.

This includes information on what to do to ensure you are registered to vote, advice on how to apply to vote by post and how to request a proxy vote so someone can vote on your behalf.

Key date details are as follows:

Deadline to register to vote- Midnight on Tuesday February 23

Deadline for new postal vote applications and for changes to existing postal or proxy votes-Wednesday February 24 (5.00pm)

Deadline for new applications to vote by proxy (not postal proxy or emergency proxies)- Wednesday March3 (5.00pm)

First date that electors can apply for replacements for lost postal votes- Friday 5 March

POLLING DAY

Thursday March 11 (7.00am – 10.00pm)

Last time for re-issue of spoilt and lost postal votes

Thursday 11 March (5.00pm)

Deadline for emergency proxy applications

Thursday 11 March (5.00pm)

Last time to alter the Register due to clerical error or court appeal

Thursday 11 March 2021 (9.00pm)

Further information is published on the council’s website on what voters need to know in advance of polling day, including responses to frequently asked questions.