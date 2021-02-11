Nairn Academy pupil’s thank you poem for Highland Council educators

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A senior pupil at Nairn Academy has expressed their thanks in a poem to teachers who have been delivering remote learning during the pandemic.

Jo Fitzpatrick recited their poem to Highland Council’s education committee today.

Watch here

Councillor John Finlayson, education committee chairman said: “Jo’s poem has captured the resilience of our young people and the dedication of our staff here in Highland.

“They have written this poem to say thank you to our educators, but I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of myself, members of our education committee, and all our education staff who I know are working so hard at this time, to thank Jo for their wonderful words and recital.”

POEM BY JO FITZPATRICK

Thank you for taking the time out of your day

To check in with us, make sure we’re okay.

You say it’s your job, it’s what you do,

But this situation is all so new for you too.

So here’s a quick poem, just so you know

We appreciate your continued support as we grow.

Online lessons are different, how difficult it must be

When technology fails, when all you can see

Are blank faces on your screen, when you get no reply

To all of the questions you ask. Still, you continue, you try

To make that google meets call

Feel less like speaking to a brick wall.

We all can’t wait to see your faces once more,

We can’t wait to walk back through that door.

We’ll be loud, break some rules, add chaos to your day,

Just like we always do. It’ll be like we’ve never been away.

But until then, we have no choice but to resume,

Continue, to ignore all the work on Google classroom.

To say in short,

From the 2021 cohort:

Thank you for being an email away,

Thank you for knowing just what to say.

Thank you for all the kind things that you do,

We really are all so lucky to have you.