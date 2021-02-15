‘Inaccuracies and untruths’: Highland nursery boss hits out at damning report from inspectors

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Highland nursey boss is battling inspectors after a damning report gave the crèche the lowest grade possible and highlighted “serious concerns” over conditions.

Michaela McGarvey, who runs Rosebuds Daycare at Coylumbridge Hotel in Aviemore, claims a recent Care Inspectorate report, which ordered the nursery to make “urgent improvements”, contains “many inaccuracies and untruths”.

The crèche was handed an “unsatisfactory” rating – the lowest of six possible marks – for its care and support during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The facility can care for up to 40 youngsters between 0 and 12 and was paid an unannounced visit on November 17.

The report found issues including food preparation in the same room as soiled clothing and carrying staff piping-hot containers across the main playroom.

The area where children were left to sleep was also identified as “not safe or satisfactory” and lack of ventilation and hygiene concerns were raised.

Official complaint

Ms McGarvey said she has filed an official complaint with the Care Inspectorate over what she calls a “most unsatisfactory” inspection process.

She added: “We are very disappointed this report has been released whilst we are still communicating regarding our formal complaint that is being issued against the inspector.

“Rosebuds has maintained a grading of ‘good’ for the last two years from the Care Inspectorate and we are always looking improve our service.

“We have remained open from the very start of the pandemic last year as a key worker hub – and to date Rosebuds has had no positive cases of Covid-19.

“The children at the heart of everything we do and their safety and well-being is our primary concern.

“As staff, we are all aware of how challenging these times are and we have adapted to meet these challenges head on.”

After identifying “significant concerns,” during the November visit Care Inspectorate representatives returned two weeks later for a follow-up where they imposed ten requirements the nursery must comply with.

Inspectors determined there was a “reliance” on hand sanitiser over washing with soap and water.

Rosebuds Daycare was previously told to make improvements after receiving a “weak” rating during two consecutive inspections in 2014.

The Care Inspectorate ordered the nursery remedy all of the issues raised in November with physical changes as well as staff training and quality assurance systems.

It did, however, note that the children were “comfortable and familiar” with their routines, and that all parents contacted gave positive feedback.

A spokesman for the Care Inspectorate said: “We recently inspected this service and identified aspects of the care experienced by children which needs to improve.

“The finalised inspection report has been published on our website and we are committed to working with the service to support improvement.”