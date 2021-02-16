Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Campaigners say their case for speed cameras in a Highland tourist village has been strengthened by the results of a traffic survey.

The study in November showed 68% of drivers were breaking the 30mph limit between Borlum Bridge and the Lewiston Crossroads in Drumnadrochit on Loch Ness side.

It was also found that 33% were travelling faster than 30mph along the straight at the Esso filling station.

Despite local concerns, Drumnadrochit was not included on a list of 24 locations across Scotland which are to get speed cameras as part of a £675,000 project announced in September.

However, Transport Scotland agreed to carry out a speed survey following representations from frustrated locals and MSP David Stewart.

It said it will now look at potential measures to reinforce the speed limit message.

‘Two out of three drivers speeding at junction’

Mr Stewart has also written to Scotland’s transport minister Michael Matheson underlining the need for speed cameras in the village.

He said: “The results showed 68% of drivers are speeding between Borlum Bridge and Lewiston crossroads, and 33% are speeding past the Esso garage. This only strengthens the community’s call for traffic calming on the stretch of the A82. And the picture probably worsens when traffic is returned to pre-lockdown levels.”

Mr Stewart is also pressing Transport Scotland for results of an earlier survey last year by the Clansman Hotel on the Inverness-Drumnadrochit stretch of the A82.

Glen Urquhart Community Council chairman David Fraser said the survey result will not surprise people living in Drumnadrochit.

He said: “This proves two out of three drivers are speeding at a road junction which has poor visibility and confirms what we already know. Despite the 30mph limit being extended from Balmacaan Road to Borlum Bridge, traffic is still travelling too fast through the village.”

He added: “We look forward to hearing Transport Scotland’s proposals to reinforce the speed limit message in Lewiston and Drumnadrochit and we would like to thank David Stewart MSP for his support on this project, and more generally for his excellent road safety campaigning.”

Drumnadrochit resident John Slater said action is needed quickly to slow traffic: “Just at the weekend there, I watched a 4×4 truck go through the crossroads driving at a speed I estimated to be somewhere between 60mph and 70mph. It was unbelievable.”

In a letter to Mr Stewart, Transport Scotland said speeds have dropped slightly near the Esso petrol station since the limit was reduced from 40mph to 30mph.

However, the survey results showed variations, with high levels of compliance in some locations, but speeds were higher where there were fewer signs.

An investigation will now be carried out aimed at identifying potential measures to reinforce the speed limit message.

The results of the speed surveys have also been passed to the North unit of the Scottish Safety Camera Programme.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “Road safety is a priority for the Scottish Government. Safety cameras aim to reduce the number of casualties on our road network, with cameras deployed through the programme where they have the greatest potential to reduce injury collisions, and where there is evidence of both collisions and speeding.

“The data flowing from these surveys will be used to help inform the ongoing safety camera site prioritisation exercise which considers all roads across Scotland, including the A82 at Lewiston and Drumnadrochit.”