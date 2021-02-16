Wednesday, February 17th 2021 Show Links
Police thank public after missing Highland man found

by Stuart Findlay
February 16, 2021, 6:22 am Updated: February 16, 2021, 12:25 pm
© Police ScotlandFrank Grant was reported missing from Montgomerie Drive, Nairn, yesterday.
Police have found a 64-old-man who was reported missing from his home in the Highlands yesterday.

Officers had appealed for information to find Frank Grant from Nair, but have now confirmed he has been traced “safe and well”.

A spokesman added: “Thank you very much for sharing our appeal to trace Frank Grant, who was missing from his home in Nairn.”

