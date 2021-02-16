Police thank public after missing Highland man found

Police have found a 64-old-man who was reported missing from his home in the Highlands yesterday.
Officers had appealed for information to find Frank Grant from Nair, but have now confirmed he has been traced “safe and well”.
A spokesman added: “Thank you very much for sharing our appeal to trace Frank Grant, who was missing from his home in Nairn.”
