Scottish comedian to host special live stream to raise money for Thurso Trust

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An award-winning Scottish comedian is preparing to host a live online show to help raise money to support his grandmother’s hometown of Thurso.

Daniel Sloss will give fans a rare glimpse into life in the rural Highland town during a special stream of Day Drinking with Dan next week.

The Scottish actor, writer and comedian spent many summers growing up in Thurso and even made a rare appearance performing at Skinandis nightclub.

The 30-year-old has since gone onto have worldwide success including filming two Netflix specials Dark and Jigsaw.

To help give back to a cause “quite close to his heart” Mr Sloss will gather donations during the event which he will donate to Thurso Community Development Trust (TCDT).

Mr Sloss’ spokeswoman said: “Daniel loves Thurso and he wants to help raise some funds for the Thurso Community Development Trust.

“It’s hopefully something for people who enjoy sweary comedians chatting on podcasts but it won’t be suitable for anyone easily offended.

“Hopefully people will check out Daniel’s video clip about it in advance and decide for themselves if they think this is for them and hopefully donate whatever they might be able to spare in these difficult times for a really good cause and a great bunch of people.”

The event, which is not suitable for under 16’s, will be live on Twitch from 6pm next Friday.

Formed in 2018, the community trust has been working to make Thurso a better place to live, work and visit.

Throughout the course of the pandemic, the organisation has led a number of community initiatives in supporting local residents, including Mr Sloss’ gran, through the pandemic.

Their response has included providing food and essentials and helping transport vulnerable people to receive their vaccinations.

⭐️⭐️The BIG Announcement!!! ⭐️⭐️A couple of weeks ago we spotted this chiel on Graham Norton and we had an idea…💡A… Posted by Thurso Community Development Trust on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Thurso development manager Joan Lawrie said this will provide a much needed smile to make in dark times.

She said: “Combating social isolation is a steady vein that runs through all the projects of the trust.

“We’re really excited to have Daniel stream a special show for us and hope that many residents of Thurso will enjoy it.

“The beauty of it being streamed live and for free is that anyone with Thurso or Caithness connections can tune in for a giggle, our aim is to provide a much needed laugh in dark times.”

The award-winning comedian’s latest show, Daniel Sloss: HUBRIS, premiered in New York, before live productions ground to a halt as the global pandemic took hold.

In autumn last year, he performed a series of shows across the UK amidst the restrictions, ahead of his world-wide tour which has been postponed until a later date.

Board member, Marion O’Brien, said Mr Sloss is their real “comedian in shining armour”.

She said: “The trust has been working hard with significant numbers of volunteers to provide community support to residents since the beginning of the pandemic.

“The team had some ideas for events which would give the community a boost and as usual, we were trying to think outside the box. It was then, Graham Norton provided us with our comedian in shining armour.

“We’ve always been of the ‘don’t ask don’t get’ opinion and so, we sent an e-mail and hoped for the best.”