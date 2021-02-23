Covid testing at fire stations expanded across Highlands

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Covid testing at fire stations is being expanded across the Highlands following the success of operations at 21 existing locations.

From today, a further seven fire stations will provide access to testing for people with coronavirus symptoms.

Tests can now be taken at Dornoch, Grantown-on-Spey, Acharacle, Tongue, Tarbert, Cove, and Arrochar, by calling NHS Highland on 01463 706015.

Testing will be offered on-site at some locations, as well as offering pick-up tests.

Instructions will be supplied with the pick-up test kits, which can then be returned the same day using a nearby priority post box.

The initiative is being rolled out further after trials at Thurso in Caithness and Lochgilphead in Argyll proved popular.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service assistant chief officer Stuart Stevens said: “We are pleased that the success of the initial trial in Thurso and Lochgilphead now means that many more fire stations can assist rural communities to access Covid tests closer to home.

“Our staff have shown a real commitment to providing this service, while maintaining a capability to respond to emergencies, and I want to personally thank them for their ongoing efforts.

“We will continue to support the Scottish Government, our partners and communities wherever possible through this pandemic.”

Public Health Minister Mairi Gougeon said: “This expansion of our fire station testing programme will make it far easier for people in these areas to get tested.

“I am very grateful to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Argyll and Bute Council, Highland Council, and NHS Highland for their support to make this possible, following the success of our initial trial.”