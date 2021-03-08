International Women’s Day: Highland chief inspector says we’ve come a long way but more to be done

Something went wrong - please try again later.

When she first joined the police 25 years ago all women officers were issued with skirts – trousers were only given by special request.

Today Chief Inspector Jen Valentine, based in Nairn, is the area commander for South Highland.

And while things have moved on considerably since her first days in the job, she says there is still more to be done.

Chief Inspector Valentine spoke to The Press and Journal to mark International Women’s Day today.

© Supplied by Police Scotland

The day is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of women across the world and also to reflect on how they are thought of in society and in policing.

This year’s theme is #choosetochallenge, as Highlands and Islands Chief Inspector explains.

She said: “Twenty-five years ago I passed out from Tulliallan Police College, a very proud moment for me, my family and particularly for my late father, who had also served as a police officer.

“I was issued with two skirts; trousers were by special request when I got to my station. I also was issued with a black leather handbag, with specially designed radio pouch.

“I joined at a time of rapid change – an increase in female officer numbers, more equality in equipment and uniform and better HR policies that started to allow women to continue in the service and have a family.

“From early in my career I stood up for inclusion and equality. This saw me join a small team of diversity trainers in 2001, delivering training to all police and staff in Tayside Police.

“This is one of the most challenging, but also most rewarding things I have done in policing.

“I was challenged to do more than talk about it, by a male colleague and friend, who encouraged me to join the Public Order Unit in 2004, at that time taking the number of women in the unit up to three out of nearly 100.

“Those figures are vastly different today.”

Support and encouragement helped shape career

Positive role models have played a huge part in her career.

“I’ve been fortunate to have key role models in my career, predominantly male officers, who supported, encouraged and challenged me to realise my potential through sergeant and inspector ranks,” Chief Insp Valentine said.

“I hope that I am able to do the same for others.

“The service has changed, but there is still more to be done.

“Women officers now undertake all roles within policing, our front line officers, giving 24/seven cover to the community and a variety of specialist roles.

“Twenty-five years in, I’m now the Area Commander for South Highland and recently promoted to Chief Inspector.

“A third of the officers in Highlands and Islands are women, slightly above the national average.

“In promoted ranks it is improving quickly too. I recognise the responsibility I have being a female Chief Inspector.”

Diversity benefits policing

“Policing offers the opportunity to serve the community,” Chief Insp Valentine added.

“Every officer and police staff member in Police Scotland brings their own unique experience.

“The more diverse our workforce is, the more we reflect society and as a result are better able to serve it.”

Anyone interested in finding out more about a career in policing can visit www.scotland.police.uk/recruitment , where details of opportunities, such as the women’s recruitment event on March 18, can be found.”