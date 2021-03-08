New path is latest step in developing Inverness park

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A new all-abilities path will be the next phase of the regeneration on Inshes Park in Inverness.

A £358,000 contract has been awarded to Pat Munro Ltd to provide a surfaced footpath for cyclists and pedestrians, linking the pedestrian bridge on Inshes Road with Milton of Leys.

Construction will start in late March or early April and will form the final link to earlier phases of the project, which started in 2012.

Ward councillors have welcomed the latest milestone, which it’s hoped will enable residents to leave their cars at home more often.

Councillor Ken Gowans said: “Inshes Park is a fantastic amenity for all and I am pleased we have been able to take this further step forward with this latest development.

“At this time in particular, when we are encouraging greater use of the outdoors, I am sure it will be widely welcomed.”

Councillor Caroline Caddick added: “It is particularly important local residents can access local shops, school, parks and services without having to resort to a car.

“This extension will finally join up the three phases of the park and allow mums with prams, disabled residents, commuters and youngsters on bikes to stay off the roads and enjoy this fantastic park.”

The park has been funded through contributions from housing developers.

Sustrans Scotland has also provided a £277,000 grant as part of its Places for Everyone programme. It previously contributed £274,000 for the Phase 2 section of path.