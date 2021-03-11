Friday, March 12th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Residents in the Highlands warned to expect snow showers and icy patches tonight

by David Walker
March 11, 2021, 10:57 am Updated: March 11, 2021, 12:58 pm
© Supplied by Met OfficeSnow and ice warning
Snow and ice warning

Residents in the Highlands have been warned to brace for snow and ice tonight.

The Met Office has released a yellow weather warning for most of the central Highlands.

Wintry showers have been forecast which are expected to cause icy stretches to form on roads, and snow to lay on higher ground.

Commuters are likely to face longer journey times due to travel disruption caused by the weather.

Icy surfaces could also cause injuries due to slips and falls, with roads and railways impacted by this.

The warning adds: “Icy stretches are expected on untreated surfaces this evening and overnight as wintry showers continue.

“Above 250m showers will generally fall as snow and accumulations of 2 to 5cm are possible in some areas, mainly above 300 to 400m.”

More from the Press and Journal