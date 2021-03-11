Residents in the Highlands warned to expect snow showers and icy patches tonight

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Residents in the Highlands have been warned to brace for snow and ice tonight.

The Met Office has released a yellow weather warning for most of the central Highlands.

Wintry showers have been forecast which are expected to cause icy stretches to form on roads, and snow to lay on higher ground.

Commuters are likely to face longer journey times due to travel disruption caused by the weather.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Snow and Ice across parts of Scotland

Thursday 1800 – 1000 Friday Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/4OwYzdgu2T — Met Office (@metoffice) March 11, 2021

Icy surfaces could also cause injuries due to slips and falls, with roads and railways impacted by this.

The warning adds: “Icy stretches are expected on untreated surfaces this evening and overnight as wintry showers continue.

“Above 250m showers will generally fall as snow and accumulations of 2 to 5cm are possible in some areas, mainly above 300 to 400m.”