Rugby player described as ‘great lad’ both on and off pitch killed in motorbike crash

A motorcyclist killed in a crash has been described as a “top lad” who would “do anything for anyone”.

The 30-year-old, named locally as Marc Mackenzie, died after coming off his bike as he rode through his home village of Castletown.

He was found lying near his black Aprilia SX125 in Main Street in the early hours Sunday.

Mr Mackenzie was previously an engineer at RAF Lossiemouth, although had latterly been working for kitchen and bathroom manufacturers Ashley Anne’s in Wick after a brief spell in Glasgow.

A keen rugby player, Mr Mackenzie, known as Mouth, played for Caithness RFC, and tributes have poured in from players from all clubs.

In a statement online, the club said: “Everyone at the club has been deeply saddened to hear that one of our own, Marc Mackenzie passed away at the weekend.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club go out to the family and close friends of Marc at this distressing time.”

One player wrote: “Mouth was a top lad on and off the pitch. Will be missed greatly.”

Another, from RAF Lossiemouth’s team the Lossie Owls, posted: “A lovely lad who was always very respectful off the field and a bulldozer on it. RIP big fella and thoughts are with his family from everyone at Lossie Owls.”

Another, who played with Mr Mackenzie for Benson and Lossiemouth, described him as a “real gent of a man”, adding: “He’d do anything for anyone, always go out of his way to help. Top bloke.”

A former RAF colleague said he was a “great lad” and that his thoughts were with his loved ones.

Mr Mackenzie was also a keen footballer, with his hometown side paying tribute to him.

It is with a great degree of sadness that we have learnt of the untimely passing of Marc Mackenzie, tragically in a… Posted by Castletown Football Club on Monday, March 15, 2021

A statement read: “Marc was a player and a committee member of our club, always willing to help out at any function or match whether it be the summer league or the seven-asides.

“His efforts, enthusiasm and vocal support will be sorely missed by us all.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to all his family and friends at such a sad time.”

Police believe the crash happened between 3am and 3.20am on Sunday, and are appealing for anyone who witnessed it – or saw the bike shortly beforehand – to come forward.