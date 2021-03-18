Ullapool Book Festival ‘live’ cancelled due to Covid restrictions

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Organisers of the Ullapool Book Festival say their optimism has been “shattered” after being forced to rethink this year’s event.

The annual literary festival was due to take place from May 7-9 and the organisers have been keen to hold it live.

However, due to the latest guidelines on the coronavirus restrictions – which limits events until May 17 – the live event has now been cancelled.

It will now be held virtually, with guest writers hosting hour-long sessions every Wednesday from May 12.

Chairwoman Joan Michael said they were “devastated” and that the event would have been a welcome boost to the local hospitality industry.

She said: “Following the statement from the first minister and after taking advice from the relevant authorities we have to announce that our hoped for “live in Ullapool” Book Festival 2021 cannot now take place.

“We were determined to stay optimistic as long as we could, but that optimism has been shattered.

“We are devastated but rules are rules and all of us have been meticulous in following them to date.”

On Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon outlined Scotland’s route out of lockdown including the reintroduction of a levels system from April 26.

From May 17, it is hoped the rules around indoor hospitality and gatherings will be relaxed further.

Tickets for each event will be priced at £4 – to find out more visit the Ullapool Book Festival website.