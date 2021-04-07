SNOW AND ICE: Road conditions in the Highlands this morning

The UK Met Office has a yellow weather warning in place today for snow for much of the Highland region.
Road condition this morning are as follows:
Skye and Raasay
Posted at 08:05. Some icy patches on the A863 but have been treated. A light covering of snow in North of Skye. Milder conditions in south of island. Primary routes completed and secondary checks ongoing. Temperatures rising quickly throughout area.
Caithness
Posted at 08:30. All routes out and foot paths. Cover of snow up to 1.2 inch in places with some over night drift and some on going snow showers. Treatment ongoing.
Inverness
Posted at 07:55. Some light snow showers this morning but road surface temperatures rising quickly. Operatives covering higher roads and topping up salt levels where needed.
Nairn
Posted at 07:53. Dry roads, high level route given a precautionary salt treatment.
Badenoch and Strathspey
Posted at 07:43. Dry roads, main routes being given a precautionary salt treatment.
Ross and Cromarty East
Posted at 07:45. Road surface temperatures below zero this morning with a mixture of dry and damp roads at lower ground, with half an inch of snow and intermittent showers on higher ground. Routes west of Garve have up to an inch of snow. All primary and secondary routes being checked and treated as necessary. No overnight issues reported.
Sutherland
Posted at 08:04. A mix of damp & dry roads with light snow cover on higher routes. Road surface temperatures just below zero. Most routes currently being treated. No known problems.
Lochaber
Posted at 07:54. Road surface temperatures below zero. No sign of forecast snow and ice. Carrying out treatment on primary routes. No other known issues.
