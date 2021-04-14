Memory book to celebrate Prince Philip’s seven decade involvement with outdoor charity

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Outward Bound Trust is planning a memory book about the Duke of Edinburgh to share with the Royal family later this year.

Prince Philip was patron and a passionate supporter of Outward Bound from its inception by his headmaster and mentor at Gordonstoun, Kurt Hahn, in 1941.

Hahn opened the first Outward Bound centre in Scotland in Moray in 1949, located at Loch Eil in Lochaber since 1977.

Prince Philip enjoyed a seven-decade long involvement with Outward Bound, becoming its patron in 1953, and an active chairman of the board of trustees for many years.

He hosted many public events and made private visits until his retirement in 2019.

Martin Davidson, Outward Bound’s director for Scotland and Innovation said: “I first met the Duke of Edinburgh in 2011 when he hosted an event for us in Edinburgh.

“I was struck by his genuine interest in speaking to the young people present about their residential experience at our Loch Eil centre.

“His deep rooted support of Outward Bound, the value of our work and its importance to the lives of thousands of young people was clear to see.”

Outward Bound is inviting memories of those of who met the Duke on his many visits to their centres for their memory book, to be shared with the Royal family via trustee HRH Princess Beatrice later this year.

The trust is also encouraging those who didn’t meet the Duke to let them now how Outward Bound has impacted on their lives, with a selection of these stories being collated into the memory book.

Some 5,000 young people from all over Scotland come to Outward Bound Loch Eil every year, with 80% needing financial assistance to attend, of which the Duke was well aware.

Nick Barrett, Outward Bound chief executive, remembers him as a ‘force of nature’ in gathering support for young people.

“He would stand before a group of potential donors and tell them “a good business makes money, a good charity needs money.

“He was a wonderful patron. It was easy to like him and easy to admire him”

Mr Barrett added: “As we come through the pandemic, demand for our work is increasing.

“Outward Bound is as relevant to societal needs today as we were when we were founded seventy years ago.

Donations can be made the Outward Bound Trust in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh here.