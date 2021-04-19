Tuesday, April 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

‘It’s like they’re breeding’: Highland villagers demand end to wind farm developments around scenic area

by Susy Macaulay
April 19, 2021, 6:25 am Updated: April 19, 2021, 6:46 pm
© Sandy McCook / DCT MediaWindfarms above Rosehall dominate the Kyle of Sutherland
Windfarms above Rosehall dominate the Kyle of Sutherland

Highland villagers have insisted “enough is enough” as they demand an end to wind farm developments around their community.

Residents in Rosehall, Sutherland, have issued a desperate plea to the Scottish Government to draw a line now.

Between operational and proposed developments, the residents so far face the prospect of 136 turbines in close proximity.

The latest proposal is by EnergieKontor for 16 turbines about a mile south of the A837 Invershin to Lochinver road near Oykel Bridge and less than 3 miles from Rosehall.

