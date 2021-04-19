Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Highland villagers have insisted “enough is enough” as they demand an end to wind farm developments around their community.

Residents in Rosehall, Sutherland, have issued a desperate plea to the Scottish Government to draw a line now.

Between operational and proposed developments, the residents so far face the prospect of 136 turbines in close proximity.

The latest proposal is by EnergieKontor for 16 turbines about a mile south of the A837 Invershin to Lochinver road near Oykel Bridge and less than 3 miles from Rosehall.