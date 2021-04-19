Highland villagers have insisted “enough is enough” as they demand an end to wind farm developments around their community.
Residents in Rosehall, Sutherland, have issued a desperate plea to the Scottish Government to draw a line now.
Between operational and proposed developments, the residents so far face the prospect of 136 turbines in close proximity.
The latest proposal is by EnergieKontor for 16 turbines about a mile south of the A837 Invershin to Lochinver road near Oykel Bridge and less than 3 miles from Rosehall.
