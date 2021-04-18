Something went wrong - please try again later.

The internationally-renowned singer songwriter Dougie MacLean is to record a new music video for the Maclean Clan’s virtual gathering in June.

The event is usually held on Mull and can attract nearly 1,000 from around the world, but will be held online due to Covid restrictions.

Dougie MacLean, most famous for his composition Caledonia, about a yearning for his homeland, has performed around the world and has also supported traditional music events in the north and north east, including the Arc Sessions in Fochabers

will feature along with the MacLean brothers, Lachlan, Jamie, and Ewan, who set a world record after rowing the Atlantic Ocean in just 35 days in 2020.

Clan Chief, Sir Lachlan Maclean of Duart, said: “We are delighted that Dougie MacLean is recording a new music video for our event.

“His famous Caledonia was written when he was homesick for Scotland. Our Clan Gathering is more important than ever in these difficult times, to come together to reinforce our common bond of family and fellowship.

“We have a superb line up of events celebrating the clan’s history and heritage, music and traditions.

Clan members from ‘every corner of the globe’

“Previous gatherings have attracted almost 1,000 people from around the globe. This year’s virtual event is set to be even bigger as many more clan family members will be able to attend from every corner of the world and we look forward to welcoming everyone.”

The gathering, to be held from June 22-26 is free to attend and registration opens on June 8.

It will include behind-the-scenes tours of Duart Castle, a virtual ghost walk, talks from renowned whisky experts Charlie and Hector Maclean and a selection of song and dance from Mull musicians and performers.

The clan gathering was held previously at Lichd Lee, on Mull, the site where Clan Maclean sharpened their swords on a rocky outcrop before heading into the Battle of Bloody Bay in 1480.

This was the start of a violent bloody feud between the Macleans and the Macdonalds which lasted 100 years.

Centuries of conflict passed and Maclean lands and Duart Castle changed hands many times. In 1912, Sir Fitzroy Maclean, bought back and rebuilt Duart Castle, welcoming his clans people to the Castle in celebration, he said “I have restored Duart Castle for my family – the Clan”.