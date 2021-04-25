Bomb disposal team blows up unexploded mortar found in Grantown garden

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A bomb disposal unit was called to Grantown-on-Spey after an unexploded mortar was found in a garden there.

The three-inch explosive, thought to be from the 1940s, was discovered near a property on Mossie Road in the town.

Bomb disposal officers from the Royal Ordnance Corps based in Edinburgh were called out to the scene to help deal with the mortar.

It was discovered at about 3pm on Saturday, with the officers carrying out two controlled explosions later on that evening.

The garden where the mortar was found was cordoned off by police until it was dealt with safely.

A controlled explosion was carried out in order to safely dispose of the bomb.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 3pm on Saturday, 24 April, officers were called to a property on Mossie Road in Grantown-on-Spey following a report of a possible unexploded ordinance being found.

“A cordon was put in place and an Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) unit attended and the item was made safe.”

An army spokesman added: “Edinburgh Tp, 521 Sqn, 11 EOD&S Regt RLC assisted Police Scotland with an item of ordnance found at an address in Grantown.

“The team conducted a controlled explosion to safely dispose of a three-inch mortar.”