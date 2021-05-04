Oban lifeboat crew withstand 40mph winds to help rescue sailing boat with snapped line

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Oban lifeboat crew withstood strong winds as they helped to rescue a sailing boat that suffered damaged sails.

Coastguard requested the launch of the Mora Edith MacDonald yesterday afternoon to help a yacht at the entrance to Loch Craignish, where a strong easterly wind was blowing.

The 32ft sailing boat had two people on-board who were having issues with their sails when a line snapped, preventing them from furling their headsail.

With 40mph winds blowing around them and driving rain, the crew could not fix the sail and decided to keep themselves safe in the cockpit of the boat.

They did the right thing and did not risk their safety on deck trying to resolve the issue.

© Supplied by Oban RNLI

The two remained under the engine until help arrived.

Oban lifeboat arrived on-scene and transferred a crew member on-board to help assist in securing the sail.

Once fixed, and with everyone on-board safe and well, the yacht was able to make its own way towards Ardfern Yacht centre, with the lifeboat crew standing by.

This was the first call-out for the lifeboat’s newest crew member, Jasmin Manning, who joined the team of volunteers earlier this year.

© Supplied by Oban Lifeboat

She is a student at the Scottish Association of Marine Science and enjoyed her first escapade.

Miss Manning said: “I’d not long finished my first exam of the semester when the pagers sounded.

“I was excited to get out on my first shout.”