Appeal for witnesses after man is seriously injured in Highlands head-on collision between lorry and a van

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a head-on collision between a lorry and a van in the Highlands.

Emergency services were called to the A82 Glasgow to Inverness road near Fort Augustus on Friday at about 12.30pm on Friday.

An orange lorry and a black Ford Transit van travelling in opposite directions crashed into each other approximately two miles north of the town near the entrance to the Inver Coille campsite.

The 26-year-old male driver of the van was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment to his injuries.

His condition is described as stable.

© Sandy McCook / DCT Media

The 57-year-old driver of the lorry was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and has not suffered any serious injuries.

Five fire crews from Inverness, Fort Augustus, Fort William and Drumnadrochit also attended the incident.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment and were at the accident spot for more than an hour.

Police are now appealing for witnesses as they try to figure out what happened.

PC Ben Cruickshank of the road policing unit in Fort William said: “We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this crash and would urge any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage of either vehicle on the road prior to the crash.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 1312 of 14 May.”