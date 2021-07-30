Whose house is it anyway? Street sign confusion is finally resolved after years of complaints

Residents at a sheltered housing complex are breathing a sigh of relief after a mix-up with a street sign dating back more than 20 years was finally resolved.

Vulnerable residents at the Bield development in Dunbeg near Oban have had wheelchairs delivered to the wrong address, occupational therapists and even police officers unable to find their homes.

The flats operated by Bield are named 1-13 MacCallum Court.

A row of bungalows next door, also operated by Bield, are called 11-14 Etive Road, but were wrongly labelled.

Until today, after The Press and Journal contacted Bield, the sign attached to 11 Etive Road stated “McCallum Court” [sic], causing no end of hassle to residents.

The company has finally stepped in to rectify the situation.

Has this street been wrongly labelled for 36 years?

Kay Lang, 50, of 12 MacCallum Court, said professionals were unable to find her address as a result of the bungle.

The final straw came last week when a boxed up wheelchair weighing 16kg was left abandoned by a courier company outside 12 Etive Road.

The row of houses across the road from the Bield bungalows is clearly labelled Etive Road.

An exasperated Ms Lang said: “It is an ongoing saga. Months ago I put in an official complaint to try to get it sorted.

“Nothing has materialised. The development was built around 36 years ago, I assume that’s when the wrong sign went up.”

The main building is known as MacCallum Court. Its address with Argyll and Bute Council is 1-13 MacCallum Court.

There are also a row of four bungalows.

They are not known as MacCallum Court, they are registered with the council as 11-14 Etive Road, with a separate postcode.

On the outside wall of 11 Etive Road a sign stating “McCallum Court” was installed, at least 20 years ago.

‘The whole thing is a mess’

Ms Lang added: “The whole thing is a mess. We have had the occupational therapist going to the wrong address.

“My car was vandalised recently and even the police couldn’t find our flat when they came to speak to me.

“The last straw was last week when a courier dumped a 16kg wheelchair on the footpath outside bungalow 12.”

Ms Lang’s partner Brian Coyle, 64, has lived on the street for 10 years.

Why has this been allowed to go on for so long? Kay Lang

But the problem has become more difficult to deal with as he has become more disabled.

Ms Lang explained: “The warden is aware of the situation and nothing has been done.

“All we have ever wanted is the sign for McCallum Court removed from the Etive Road bungalows. I have spoken to two of the residents there and they agree with me that the sign needs to come off.

“The regular postmen are brilliant with it. They are all used to it and know what to do. The problem is when courier companies try to find the right address for deliveries.

“I complained in May. Why has this been allowed to go on for so long?”

Where the streets have the wrong name

Karen Bernard, 77, lives at 13 Etive Road. She said: “I have been inconvenienced several times in the past 18 months thanks to my address.

“Umpteen times over the last 18 months I’ve explained to delivery drivers that the person they want, at the address they have been given, is actually round in the main building.”

A spokeswoman for Argyll and Bute Council said: “The four bungalows are officially registered as 11, 12, 13 and 14 Etive Road, Dunbeg.

“The signs for MacCallum Court are owned and maintained by Bield so it’s their responsibility to take down any misleading signage.”

Bield steps up

A spokeswoman for Bield said: “Following suggestions from one of our customers, we have invested in three new signs for this development.

“As part of that process we have also removed a sign which the customer felt caused confusion, although it has been on the cottages at Etive Road since before Bield acquired this development more than 20 years ago.

“We hope the new signs will make it easier for visitors, delivery drivers and others to navigate more readily between the two different elements of the development.”