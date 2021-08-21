Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Highlands

Islanders’ fury after government refuses to buy new catamaran for Mull

By Rita Campbell
August 21, 2021, 6:00 am
Joe Reade, chairman of Mull and Iona Ferry Committee, and MV Pentalina, similar to the new build catamaran which will not be purchased for the islands.
Islanders on Mull have reacted furiously after the Scottish Government refused to buy a new catamaran to ease pressure on the run.

Mull and Iona Ferry Committee have asked First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to come to the islands and see for herself the difficulties they face on what they call “the most congested route in Scotland”.

And they have branded state-owned ferry procurement agency CMAL (Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited), “obstructive, arrogant and incompetent”.

It comes after the community group urged the government to buy a £10million catamaran – similar to the vessel which serves Orkney on the Pentland Firth – to sail between Oban and Craignure.

The new build is similar to the Pentalina, which sails the Pentland Firth to Orkney.

The ship is currently sitting in Indonesia after being constructed by an Australian company.

‘Get to grips with the complete shambles’

The committee fundraised £14,000 to pay for an independent naval architects report which concluded it would meet MCA approval, with minor modifications.

The report claimed it would become one of the safest vessels in the CalMac fleet.

CMAL is insistent the catamaran is not suitable.

According to its in house and independent naval architects, it requires “significant” modifications.

Joe Reade, chairman of the ferry committee, said: “We believe it is now time for the first minister to come to Mull and Iona to hear directly from islanders, and get to grips with the complete shambles engulfing Scotland’s lifeline ferry network.

Joe Reade, chairman of Mull and Iona Ferry Committee.

“Politicians and officials in Edinburgh seem to be looking the other way, whilst we desperately try to tell them what the problems are, and how to fix them.

“The system is bordering on the dysfunctional.

“There is an ideal vessel available on the market right now, but CMAL seems to be too arrogant and incompetent to take advantage of the opportunity.

“But even worse than that, they seem to be deliberately obstructing this much needed vessel, in the most shocking and scandalous manner that shows only contempt for islanders.”

‘Catalogue of failings’

The committee has published a “catalogue of failings” by CMAL in the handling of the potential purchase on its website.

They allege CMAL’s inability to correctly interpret vessel drawings, and failing to respond to requests for dimensions of piers.

Planning has begun for the replacement of the aging Isle of Mull ferry.

It is also claimed the government body demonstrated poor handling of commercial negotiations with the seller.

A spokeswoman for CMAL said: “We are acutely aware of the need to replace vessels in the fleet.

“If this new-build catamaran was a viable solution, we would pull out all the stops to make the purchase happen.”

A lack of confidence in the vessel

She added that considerable time and resource has been spent assessing the vessel.

She said: “As a public body, we simply cannot spend millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money on a new-build vessel that may not be able to secure a passenger certificate and therefore never be able to operate on Scottish routes.”

Transport Scotland said the decision not to buy the ferry had “not been taken lightly”.

A spokesman said: “There has been a lack of confidence in the vessel’s suitability from the outset of this process.

“We are confident that CMAL has given it the appropriate level of due consideration given the strong feelings from the community on the issue.

He added: “We are actively exploring opportunities for chartering additional tonnage and looking at other credible, affordable and viable options to improve resilience.”

A similar sized ferry currently being planned for Islay has a budget of £67million.

