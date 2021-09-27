Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Highlands

£60,000 active travel project alongside Loch Ness to commence next week

By Ross Hempseed
September 27, 2021, 11:19 am Updated: September 27, 2021, 12:29 pm
The footpath that will be installed will run from the Lochside Hotel to the entrance to the Great Glen Way.

A major road on the banks of Loch Ness is to be upgraded to improve pedestrian access and safety.

The project, set to get underway on October 4, will create around 80 metres of new footpath alongside the A82 Inverness to Fort William near Alltsigh.

The £60,000 works will be carried out over six weeks adjacent to the northbound carriageway between the forest access to the Great Glen Way to a point opposite the Lochside Hotel.

The footpath will also connect existing bus stops along the road, providing better access to public transport.

In addition to the installation of a new footpath, there will be upgrades to the drainage system and improvements to signage and road barriers in the area.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and road users, temporary traffic lights and a 30mph speed limit will be in place for the duration of the project.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “Trunk Road safety is paramount at Bear Scotland and this investment from Transport Scotland will improve pedestrian visibility and connectivity in this location for active travel and public transport users.

“The traffic management required to undertake these works is essential to keep everyone safe, so we encourage all road users to follow any signs or temporary arrangements that are put in place.”

