‘Truly magical’: Brodie Castle and Glamis Castle launch evening fairytale light trail

Hedging losses and production outages dent Serica Energy profits Hedging losses of £30million plus outages linked to the Forties Pipeline System dented profits for Serica Energy.

Crystal Amber says Hurricane Energy restructuring proposals were ‘egregious’ The chairman of activist fund Crystal Amber has claimed its “decisive action” saved $22million which would have been lost from Hurricane Energy.

ADNOC Drilling IPO raises $1.1bn after investors place $34bn of orders ADNOC (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company) has announced that it has raised more than $1.1billion through the IPO of its subsidiary ADNOC Drilling, which was vastly oversubscribed.