News / Highlands ‘Truly magical’: Brodie Castle and Glamis Castle launch evening fairytale light trail By Katy Scott September 27, 2021, 5:10 pm Updated: September 27, 2021, 6:37 pm Pictures by JASON HEDGES 04.11.2020 URN: CRO24851 Brodie Castle is lit up with a light show on the castle and grounds to generate extra income over Winter and through the covid period. Picture: Steven George and Leanne Murphy from Elgin are pictured Pictures by JASON HEDGES [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]