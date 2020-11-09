Police negotiators called to disturbance in Inverness street

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police negotiators were called to a street in Inverness following reports of a man causing a disturbance.

Officers went to Bruce Gardens at 3.10pm and cordoned off the road.

Witnesses reported seeing six police cars in the area.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Officers attended alongside specialist resources that included negotiators. A 57-year-old man was safely removed from a property and he was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. Nobody was injured.”

She added there was no wider threat to the public.