Police negotiators called to disturbance in Inverness street

Police negotiators were called to a street in Inverness following reports of a man causing a disturbance.
Officers went to Bruce Gardens at 3.10pm and cordoned off the road.
Witnesses reported seeing six police cars in the area.
A spokeswoman for the force said: “Officers attended alongside specialist resources that included negotiators. A 57-year-old man was safely removed from a property and he was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. Nobody was injured.”
She added there was no wider threat to the public.